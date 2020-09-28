Bravo cameras may not be rolling, but the cast of Vanderpump Rules is still bringing the drama. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay attended Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s gender reveal party on Sunday, September 27, after exchanging words on social media.

Lala, 30, and Scheana, 35, both shared footage of Jax, 41, and Brittany, 31, learning that the Kentucky native is pregnant with a baby boy via Instagram Stories.

“It’s a boy,” the “Good As Gold” songstress’ social media post from the couple’s Los Angeles home read on Sunday.

Lala, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Randall Emmett’s first child, a baby girl, wrote, “We have a little baby boy being added to the mix!”

Earlier in the weekend, the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO slammed Scheana’s claims that she wasn’t there for her after she suffered a miscarriage during the summer. The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host also claimed she wasn’t invited to Lala and Randall’s gender reveal earlier this month.

“She literally said to my mom, ‘If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I’m five minutes away in Palm Springs.’ I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real,” Scheana recalled to boyfriend Brock Davies on the Friday, September 25, episode of her podcast, referring to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Lala subsequently took to Instagram to address Scheana “dragging” her.

“1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold,” she wrote on Saturday, September 26. “2. She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago? 3. She has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it. 4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.”

Lala added, “I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s–t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

Production on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Bravo has yet to announce plans for filming, Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant reopening may be a good sign for fans. Katie Maloney, however, told Entertainment Tonight on September 10 that she hadn’t heard anything from the network.

“Every day, I’m being like, ‘Maybe today we’ll get the phone call!’ But, no … I’m hopeful,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host said. “They haven’t canceled it, so there’s hope still. At least there’s not, like, anything definitive in that regard.”