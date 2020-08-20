“Can you freak, bitch?” Scheana Shay detailed her alleged throuple with John Mayer and Hills alum Stacie Adams in a new interview, alleging the two women dated the musician shortly after his split from Jennifer Aniston.

“I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months. … We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on,” the 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star told Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall, Adams’ sister, on their “Flashbacks” podcast, produced by Actionpark Media.

After the Selling Sunset star asked whether it was “sexual” between the three of them, Shay said yes.

“But then there was like me and another her. Everyone always had attention,” she said before admitting that she was “jealous” of Adams because Mayer “liked her” more by the end of their alleged romance. “I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting. And even after he and I stopped talking, they continued talking.”

Fans may remember Adams as “Stacie the Bartender” on season 5 of The Hills. Shay admitted on the podcast that she was also jealous when Adams scored the gig as the woman who meddled in Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s marriage on the MTV series.

“[Stacie and I] had a year of an awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later,” Shay said. “It was just a big jealously thing. She was getting everything I wanted and was, like, working for and she just got it handed to her. … She was just bartending at The Dime and they were just filming The Hills.”

The two women ended up being friends again, however, with Shay making cameos on The Hills and Adams serving as a bridesmaid in the “Good As Gold” songstress’ wedding to Mike Shay in 2014. (She and Mike split in 2016 after two years of marriage.)

The Bravo star also recalled meeting Mayer, 42, and then-girlfriend Aniston, 51, while working at the Beverly Hills cigar club Grand Havana Room in 2008.

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” Scheana claimed on the podcast. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. … Then invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty.”

In the end, Scheana didn’t go to Aniston’s pad because she was “too drunk to drive” and didn’t know how she was going to get home. A week later, Mayer returned to the cigar club and inquired for the SURver’s number because he and Aniston had called it quits.

“I got fired because of it,” Scheana said. “Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids. … So she got fired and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever … She went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

Scheana went on to work at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd‘s restaurant Villa Blanca after she was fired. “If it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn’t be on Vanderpump Rules!” she concluded.