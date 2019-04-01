The Hills were alive with celebrity cameos!

Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, Kim Kardashian filmed a scene with Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and her then-stepbrother Brody Jenner for season 3 of the MTV series. While the clip of Kim discussing Heidi and Spencer’s jellyfish tank at their house party never made it to air, it later surfaced online.

Fellow reality TV stars Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay also filmed cameos on The Hills before they got their big break on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. While the SUR bartender auditioned for a modeling gig on the show, the “Good as Gold” singer was friends with Stacie Adams, the bartender who caught Spencer’s eye. (Stacie returned to reality TV as a bridesmaid in Scheana’s wedding, which aired on season 3 of Vanderpump Rules.)

Even musicians including Lady Gaga, Brandy and Sean Kingston stepped in front of the MTV cameras during the original run of The Hills, which aired for six seasons from 2006 to 2010.

Time will tell which famous faces appear in The Hills: New Beginnings, the reboot premiering on MTV this summer. Until then, watch the video above to revisit all the iconic celebrity cameos!

