The SURvers are back. SUR, the restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump and featured on Vanderpump Rules, will reopen after closing for six months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Reopening night is around the corner,” the eatery’s official Instagram account posted on Tuesday, September 22. “Cheers to that!”

SUR previously teased that it would “officially open it’s [sic] doors again” on Wednesday, September 23. The restaurant will require reservations for the time being.

The West Hollywood establishment initially closed in March as California imposed shutdowns for businesses due to the COVID-19 crisis. “In compliance with the mayor and in the best interest of the community, we will be closed until at least March 31st,” a March 16 Instagram announcement read. “We will keep you updated on any and all changes as they become available. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

SUR pushed back the reopening multiple times as protocols remained in place due to the ongoing spread of the virus.

Another of Vanderpump’s restaurants, Villa Blanca, closed permanently during the shutdown. “All the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles,” the 60-year-old restauranteur’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July. “It really didn’t surprise me at all.”

Vanderpump also owns TomTom, Pump and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. “It’s been devastating,” she admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April of temporarily shuttering the locations. “It’s not just our business, it’s our life as well.”

She added: “Hopefully we’ll be one of the businesses that survive this because a lot of people won’t, you know, and it’s a real worry. [Hopefully] we can resurrect it and give everybody their jobs back.”

In addition to the health concerns, Vanderpump Rules faced another difficulty in June when Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for past racially insensitive comments amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Vanderpump, who noted that Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, have not worked for her in years, spoke out about the decision in August. “If it were up to me, I would like to see them go on but really have a better understanding of where they went wrong and really, you know — I’m not into just kind of getting rid of people because they get it wrong,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Otherwise, I’d probably have nobody working for me at this point.”

Still, fans can look forward to SUR’s reemergence for one special reason. “There’s going to be a little bit of a surprise at SUR once it reopens again,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “Lisa and [husband] Ken [Todd] took this time to revamp some things.”