Bad blood? Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay candidly detailed her falling out with costar Lala Kent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Q&A episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast on Friday, September 25, the 35-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, answered questions from fans about why she wasn’t in attendance at Kent’s recent gender reveal party. Shay said that question “came up a lot” and she decided to address the situation head on.

“We weren’t invited,” she admitted along with a laugh.

From there, Davies shared the “simple” reason they didn’t make the guest list. “This is the thing I like about COVID — you get to identify who you want to hang out with and who you don’t want to hang out with,” the Australia native, 30, shared. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”

Earlier this month, Kent, 30, announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett. On September 19, the couple hosted a gender reveal party where they confirmed that they were having a baby girl. To share the big news, they had a skydiver fly down with a pink parachute.

Shay said that not being invited to the gathering “states pretty clear where our friendship stands” moving forward. As the Bravolebrity continued to describe how the pair’s friendship faltered, she noted that they “haven’t really talked” lately. She then recalled the moment when she reached out to Kent amid her miscarriage.

At the time, Shay’s mother spoke with the Vanderpump Rules ladies about how the news would soon be public. Kent told Shay’s mother that she was nearby in Palm Springs and would be there for her if she needed anything.

“Brock decides to go golfing and I’m, like, literally [having a] full panic attack. I’m like, I don’t know anyone in Palm Springs and my mom was, like ‘Well, why don’t you call Lala?’” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what? Actually, yeah, like, this could be a turning point in our friendship. She’ll be here for me at my lowest of low and … we’ll get back on track.’ She apologized [to me] at the reunion. I thought at the time that was very genuine.”

Shay continued, “It was frustrating because she hears the terror and panic in my voice. I’m literally, like, ‘He’s golfing!’ … I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was devastated. She was just like, ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that.’ And I was like ‘Yeah I don’t like that either and I don’t like being alone so can you please come over?’ And she was just like, ‘Well, um I’m going to dinner.’”

Shay was invited to Kent’s dinner, where she would be dining with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. However, the “Good as Gold” singer wasn’t in the right headspace to go out after experiencing her panic attack.

“She literally said to my mom, ‘If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I’m 5 minutes away in Palm Springs,’” she recalled. “I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real.”

The two SURvers have had a rocky dynamic over the years. Kent once claimed in 2019 that Shay “changes” her personality for the camera. In April, the expectant mother also told her costar to “grow up” as she criticized the way in which the Jonas actress carried herself.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion in June, Kent broke down in tears as she apologized to Shay for her “grow up” comment. “I have been very disgusted by the things that I have said to people and [the way I have] reacted to people. I thought that my sobriety was going to be the answer,” she said. “But I just pictured Scheana seeing those things that, again, I did not mean. I love Scheana.”