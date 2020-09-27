Her side of the story. Lala Kent set the record straight after Scheana Shay claimed her Vanderpump Rules costar was more interested in fame than supporting her after her miscarriage.

The model, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 26, to slam Shay, 35, who believed Kent chose to have dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly instead of spending time with her. At the time, the “Good As Gold” singer was alone while her boyfriend, Brock Davies, played golf.

“Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana ‘dragging’ me,” the “Give Them Lala…with Randall” podcast host began. “1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

Kent added, “2. She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago? 3. She has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it. 4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.”

The Bravo personality said she didn’t realize Shay wanted her to come over because the Femme Fatales actress told her she “just wanted to go to bed.”

Kent concluded, “I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s–t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

Shay recounted the story during the Friday, September 25, episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. The actress explained she was particularly hurt because Kent promised Shay’s mother she would look after her.

“She literally said to my mom, ‘If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I’m five minutes away in Palm Springs,’” she recalled. “I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real.”

Shay also claimed she and Davies “weren’t invited” to Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett‘s gender reveal party on September 19. The couple — who are expecting a baby girl — announced they are expecting their first child earlier this month.