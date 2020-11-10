In it together! Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder’s simultaneous pregnancies weren’t an accident.

The Next Level Basic author, 32, revealed that she and her former Vanderpump Rules costars “kind of” had a pregnancy pact in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Wednesday, November 11, episode of “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

The Louisiana native explained, “I mean, we didn’t, like, draw blood and shake hands. We didn’t do any spells. We just said, ‘Hey, that would be really cool. Let’s take that seriously if we can one day.’ And we did!”

Kent, 30, joked that Schroeder was downplaying their promise. “Wow, I can’t believe with you, Stassi, I have to draw blood to make a pact,” the Utah native said. “That was as real of a pact as I’ve ever had in my whole life.”

While Schroeder claimed to be on Xanax during their pact and doesn’t “remember s–t,” Cartwright said that they were in Cabo.

“You guys were getting drunk as you should’ve been,” Kent said of the major moment. “I was, like, two days sober so I was already emotional as f–k, and this was like the most exciting thing that had happened to me since I entered my first AA meeting.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator is expecting her and fiancé Randall Emmett’s first child together, a baby girl. As for Schroeder, she and husband Beau Clark have a daughter on the way, while Cartwright, 31, and her husband, Jax Taylor, are expecting a son.

The reality stars have had different symptoms over the course of their pregnancies, and Schroeder bowed down to Cartwright for being a “trouper.” The Kentucky native replied, “I feel like I’ve been sicker than y’all combined.”

Schroeder agreed, saying her worst symptom was constipation. “She has been sick every god damn day of her pregnancy from morning to night, vomiting all day long,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host said of Cartwright. “I didn’t even get, like, a twinge of nausea one time.”

The pregnant Bravo personalities shared a sweet shot comparing their baby bumps while celebrating Cartwright’s sex reveal in September. “Who would’ve thought we’d all be sober at the same time,” Schroeder wrote via Instagram.

The following month, Scheana Shay revealed that she and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, are also expecting their first child, due in April 2021.