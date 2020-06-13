Out and about. Stassi Schroeder was spotted for the first time since Us Weekly broke the news of her pregnancy after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules.

The former Bravo personality, 31, held hands with her fiancé, Beau Clark, while picking up takeout food in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Schroeder covered her baby bump with a tan cardigan over a little black dress. She accessorized with sunglasses, strappy sandals and a black leather purse. For his part, Clark, 40, sported a graphic T-shirt and light-blue shorts with sneakers, a baseball cap and wayfarer shades. At one point, the somber-looking couple wore protective face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, although they took them off while walking back to their car.

Bravo cut ties with the Next Level Basic author on Tuesday, June 9, along with her Vanderpump Rules costars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The news came days after former cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Doute, 37, had reported her to police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit. The Witches of WeHo cofounders apologized for their actions two days before being fired.

Meanwhile, Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, were let go by the network for using racial slurs in old tweets. The TomTom general manager and the SURver apologized in January when the posts first resurfaced and again earlier this month during the reality show’s season 8 reunion.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday that Schroeder “was not expecting to be fired,” while a second insider said, “Stassi, in particular, has become a major piece of the Bravo puzzle over the years, and the network truly enjoyed working with her. That said, racism and discrimination have no place on Bravo, so Stassi, Kristen, Max and Brett left the powers that be with no other option.”

Over the past week, Schroeder has lost several endorsement deals and her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” was removed from all platforms. Her public relations agency also dropped her, although she and Doute have since become clients of Steve Honig. The publicist released a statement on their behalf on Friday morning that read in part, “They want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Another source told Us earlier this week that Clark, to whom Schroeder got engaged in July 2019, “has been her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support.”