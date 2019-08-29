Once upon a time! Lisa Vanderpump celebrated her 37th wedding anniversary to husband Ken Todd on Wednesday, August 28, and shared a rare image from the day they tied the knot.

“Oooops today is 13,505… then that must be 37 years,” the restauranteur, 58, captioned the Instagram picture that showed her holding a white bouquet and wearing a long veil in her hair while she stood next to her groom and an adorable dog who sported a top hat.

Vanderpump later took to Twitter to share some information about the pup in the photo — and poke fun at Todd, 62.

“That was Huckleberry love dog,” she wrote. “I was a baby…. @KenToddBH Cradle snatcher.”

The special occasion comes amid a drama-filled past few months for Vanderpump both personally and professionally.

The reality TV personality confirmed to Us Weekly in June that she had officially quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring on the Bravo series for nine years.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she explained to Us. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Less than two weeks later, Vanderpump’s mom, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84 in England. “She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a close friend of Lisa shared with Us at the time.

Lisa broke her silence alongside a family photo. “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” she wrote. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼”

Jean’s passing came following an emotional past few months following the death of Lisa’s brother, Mark, who died at age 59 of an alleged drug overdose in April 2018.

