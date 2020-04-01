Taking a rain check. Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé, Kelvin Hayden, had planned to tie the knot in June but are searching for a new date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s probably going to be more like July,” the Empire star, 49, told Extra on Tuesday, March 31. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

Henson added that she and Hayden, 36, wanted to prioritize their older relatives, who are at a high risk of contracting the respiratory infection.

“Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way,” the actress said.

The Washington, D.C. native — who is currently quarantining with the former football player — had already postponed her wedding once before. Henson told Extra in February that she had planned her nuptials for April but changed the date to June to avoid the rainy spring weather.

The Coffee & Kareem star announced her engagement to Hayden in May 2018. “I said yes y’all!!!” Henson captioned a picture of her engagement ring via Instagram. “He dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.”

Henson told Us Weekly in September 2018 that she was excited to tie the knot with Hayden because she is “marrying [her] best friend.”

Four months later, the Hidden Figures star revealed that she had been too overwhelmed with work to finish wedding planning. Although the details of their ceremony slowly came together, Henson explained that her relationship with Hayden is rock solid.

“I mean we live together, we’re not going anywhere,” Henson said at the time. “But trust me, we are getting married. And soon … [it] won’t be a 10-year engagement.”