Taraji P. Henson is one busy lady! The Empire star opened up about her wedding plans — or lack thereof — while attending the premiere of her new movie What Men Want on Monday, January 28.

“I haven’t,” Henson, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles of making arrangements for her nuptials with fiancé Kelvin Hayden. “I don’t have a date yet. I’m trying for the summer, but you know, I got scripts coming, gotta strike when it’s hot!”

However, just because Henson’s schedule has been swamped, it doesn’t mean she isn’t looking forward to tying the knot. “I mean we live together, we’re not going anywhere,” the Hidden Figures actress explained. “But trust me, we are getting married. And soon … [it] won’t be a 10-year engagement.”

Henson’s 2019 has already been jam-packed, including being honored with her Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier on Monday. The Proud Mary alum told Us and other reporters that the ceremony was “very emotional.”

She added: “I guess for me, it was just important that my grandmother was there, she’s 94. And my son, my mom, they watched this. They saw me as a kid with these dreams. To bring them here and see that star, like I’m etched in history. Little girls forever can walk down that street and dream because of me. Representation is very important, across the board.”

Henson, who announced her engagement to Hayden in May 2018, also opened up to Us in September 2018 about her excitement to wed the 35-year-old athlete. “I’m marrying my best friend,” she gushed to Us at the time. “I know that’s cliché, but it’s the truth.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

