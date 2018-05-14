Mama’s getting married! Taraji P. Henson is engaged to her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden. The actress revealed on Monday, May 14. The former NFL star proposed to Henson on Sunday, May 13, during an extra special Mother’s Day celebration.

The Proud Mary actress, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself holding her beau’s hand and displaying her stunning round diamond ring. A plate of chocolate-covered strawberries with “Congratulations” written in chocolate syrup was in the background.

“I said yes y’all!!!” she captioned the snap. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.”

The Empire star confirmed she had been dating Hayden, 34, for two years in December 2017. “I’m very happy. Everything is coming together,” the Hidden Figures actress said on the Essence podcast Yes, Girl at the time. “I’m happy in my personal life.”

Henson then began singing CeCe Peniston‘s “Finally” saying: “Finally! It has happened to me.”

“It was all over The Shade Room anyway,” Henson said, referring to the outlet sharing photos of them together. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

Henson has a son, Marcel, 24, from a previous relationship with William Johnson.

