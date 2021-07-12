Baby boy’s room! Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo showed off their son’s nursery on Sunday, July 11.

“Nursery reveal. Victor Arroyo IV,” the pregnant star, 29, captioned an Instagram video showing the “little man cave.”

In the social media upload, the Big Brother alum panned across the tiger-themed space, showing his white crib, his animal-print outfits, his books and more.

“I will be linking everything I have in the nursery!” the Michigan native gushed in the comments. “I have amazing photos too of things not shown in this reel!! I’ll give a heads up in my story and make a highlight too!!”

The former ER nurse announced in January that she and Arroyo, 30, are starting a family. “Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick,” Franzel captioned her Instagram post at the time. “We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful.”

While the couple were engaged at the time, the former CBS personalities wed in March in Florida. “My real life ride or die,” the bride wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m my goofiest, weirdest self with you. It must be true love bc everyone else would have sprinted away faster than you can catch my double chin on camera. But you stay, you laugh and you almost get just as weird.”

The following week, the pair announced their son’s sex with the help of whipped cream.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the upcoming arrival’s name, Victor Arroyo IV, last month. His nickname will be Arrow.

“Victor wants to continue his family tradition since he is Victor Arroyo III,” the Jeni & Coco Show cohost told Us in June. “The nickname is something everyone can call him by so he’s not ‘little Vic [or] baby Vic’ his whole life. I’m hoping Arrow sticks like Coco stuck for me! All my closest people in my life call me Coco and I love it. … Victor liked [the nickname] Cuatro, and I liked Four. But those were too simple.”

She and the Louisiana native came up with their chosen nickname after one of their “Coco Caliente Podcast” listeners left a comment with a typo. “A woman meant to write Arroyo … and it autocorrected to arrow,” the duo told Us. “We saw it and loved it. We also know no one by that name which is another plus.”

Keep scrolling to see Franzel and Arroyo’s baby boy’s nursery, from his striped wallpaper to his tiger pillows.