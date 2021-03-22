Quite the week! Only six days after saying “I do,” Big Brother alum Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announced the sex of their first baby.

The pair posted their playful Instagram reveal on Monday, March 22, surrounded by pink and blue balloons at their outdoor celebration. “What’s the scoop 🍦?!?! Such a cute way to find out our [baby’s] gender. PS —— you def want to wait til the end. 😜,” Franzel, 28, captioned the footage. In the video, she shook up a canister, closed her eyes and sprayed a puff of whipped cream that was dyed blue to signify that she and Arroyo, 29, are expecting a boy. The newlyweds proceeded to smear the sweet treat all over each other’s faces.

The couple first met during season 18 of Big Brother in 2016 and began dating a year later. He proposed during a joint appearance on the CBS reality show in 2018, and the pair tied the knot in Winter Park, Florida, on Tuesday, March 16.

“It feels amazing! We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and it’s finally happened,” the season 18 winner and her husband told Us Weekly exclusively following the wedding. “All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby.”

The duo, who married at the Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venue, had planned to wed in mid-2020 but had to push the ceremony back due to the coronavirus pandemic. They then planned a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos but had to reschedule a second time.

In January 2021, the reality stars announced they’re expecting their first child. That same month, they opened up about their changing priorities on their “Coco Caliente” podcast.

“Isn’t it crazy how — the wedding is important, but how unimportant it seems in relation to the baby,” the Louisiana native said to his then-fiancée during the episode. “We just want to get married to get that out of the way to have our baby and focus on the baby.”

She agreed, noting that her “maternal instincts” already started kicking in. “This is all I care about already and I’m so happy about it,” Franzel said of the baby news. “There’s so much that could be going on around me but just, like, the core important things are even more clear now.”