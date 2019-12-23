Birthday magic! Mason and Reign Disick celebrated their birthday weekend in style — and mom Kourtney Kardashian has the pics to prove it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared sweet photos from her sons’ special weekend on Sunday, December 22. Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, were both born on December 14 despite their mother’s effort to avoid their matching birthdays “so they could each have their day.”

Mason and 7-year-old Penelope took the weekend by storm, scootering through their Hidden Hills, California, neighborhood with their little brother close behind them. Reign was still looking festive in his snowflake pajamas as he tried to keep up with his older siblings.

The birthday fun didn’t stop there. Kardashian showed off huge silver balloons spelling out her sons’ names in front of their gorgeous backyard view, and even had customized cakes made for each of the birthday boys. The Poosh creator previously admitted in her Instagram Story that the kids enjoyed their cake for breakfast as a special birthday treat.

Although Scott Disick didn’t appear to be pictured as part of the birthday celebrations, he gave both of his sons loving tributes on their big days. “It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever,” the Talentless creator, 36, captioned a selfie with his eldest son on Instagram.

He followed up with a sunny photo of his youngest, writing, “My little reign maker turns 5 today! Nothing better then [sic] this.”

While the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showered Mason and Reign with praise on social media to celebrate their joint birthday, Khloé Kardashian seemed to leave her nephews hanging. The Good American cofounder, 35, defended herself via Twitter on December 14.

“My mentality is — Let people do what they want. Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday,” Khloé wrote at the time.

Scroll down to see more of Mason and Reign’s magical matching birthday.