



Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian purposefully didn’t post anything on Instagram for her nephews’ joint birthdays on Saturday, December 14.

“I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, tweeted that same day. “My mentality is — Let people do what they want. Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, were born on the same day, five years apart. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more Kardashian-Jenner family members honored them on social media with sweet tributes.

“Happy Birthday Mason!” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, captioned a throwback photo holding her eldest nephew on Saturday. “You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives! I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can’t believe you were this photo was taken 10 years ago! We all love you so much.”

The Selfish author went on to share a sweet kissing selfie with Mason’s younger brother, writing, “Happy Birthday Reigny! You are the silliest little kid I know. Thank you for being [my son] Saint’s best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!”

While Kourtney, 40, posted about her sons on Instagram as well, she has stayed away from birthday messages for her nieces and nephews in the past — and explained her reasoning in February. When the Poosh creator shared a lingerie shot on Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s birthday, a social media troll sarcastically commented, “The most touching birthday wish for Stormi.”

Kourtney, who also shares daughter Penelope, 7, with her ex-boyfriend, 36, clapped back, writing, “She doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this, happy 1st birthday!”