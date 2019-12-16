Birthday twins! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s sons, Mason and Reign, were both born on December 14, five years apart.

The former couple, who also share daughter Penelope, 7, celebrated their sons’ 10th and 5th birthdays with adorable Instagram tributes.

“Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever,” the Poosh creator, 40, captioned a photo of Mason in the backseat of a car. “No one is cooler or sweeter than you.”

The Los Angeles native went on to share a slideshow of selfies with Reign, writing, “My silly baby is 5 years old today. Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

The brothers enjoyed “cake for breakfast” following their birthday celebration, Kardashian admitted on her Instagram Story.

As for Disick, 36, the Talentless creator kicked off the birthdays with a photo of Reign eating a popsicle. “My little reign maker turns 5 today!” the New York native captioned the poolside picture. “Nothing better then [sic] this.”

He then posted a selfie with Mason, writing, “It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever.”

In 2015, Kardashian admitted that she tried to avoid having both of her sons on December 14. “It is still crazy to me that I have two boys born on the same exact day,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “I really tried to not have it happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no way around it. It is truly so special and meant to be. Happy birthday to the coolest and sweetest boys I know!!!”

Mason struggled with “normal kid stuff” last year, the model said in a September Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, admitting that he started a fight with another kid at school.

She and the Flip It Like Disick star, who split in 2015, have disagreed when it comes to punishing him. Disick explained at the time: “It’s, like, pretty bad at 9 years old. … Kourtney likes to talk this huge game about being a disciplinarian, but if your kid’s getting in trouble at school, they have to be disciplined at home.”

Keep scrolling to see which other Kardashian-Jenner family members posted pictures of Mason and Reign for their joint birthday.