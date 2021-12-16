Proud parent! Kourtney Kardashian looked back on life with sons Mason and Reign while wishing them both a happy birthday on Wednesday, December 15.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”

Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban commented, “How can that be?? The same day is unreal,” while Simon Huck added, “These pics. Stop growing up so fast.” As for Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, the 46-year-old Blink-182 member added, “Happy Birthday Reign and Mason.”

In the post, Kourtney showed her little ones over the years, from vacation photos to sleepy shots. The reality star and her ex Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, 9, also made an appearance in one of the pictures.

When the University of Arizona grad star gave birth to her youngest child, now 7, in December 2014, she tried to avoid having Reign the same day that she had Mason, now 12, in 2009.

“It is still crazy to me that I have two boys born on the same exact day,” Kourtney wrote in a blog post the following year. “I really tried to not have it happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no way around it. It is truly so special and meant to be. Happy birthday to the coolest and sweetest boys I know!!!”

The former E! personality has coparented her children with Disick, 36, since their split in 2015, but their dynamic is “more strained than ever” amid Kourtney’s engagement to Barker.

A source exclusively explained to Us Weekly in September that “what’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” explaining, “He’s worried that she’s going to try to put a wedge between him and the kids.”

Earlier this month, another insider told Us that the Flip It Like Disick star is setting his “hostility” aside for the sake of Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“All Scott talks about is his kids,” the source said. “He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them. He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them.”

