Setting the record straight! Kourtney Kardashian slammed a troll accusing her of not spending enough time with her three kids.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, posted photos with Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, on Wednesday, November 17, one of her Instagram followers commented, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

The Poosh creator replied, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

The Los Angeles native has been coparenting her kids with ex Scott Disick since splitting from the Talentless creator, 38, in 2015. Kardashian has moved on with Blink-182 member Travis Barker, and the now-engaged couple recently took their kids to Cabo for his 46th birthday.

The drummer is the father of son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, and the teenagers both posted photos of the Mexico trip, from Landon’s pool selfies to Alabama’s outfit shots.

“I f–king love you more than anything,” Kardashian captioned a birthday tribute to their dad on Sunday, November 14. “My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Kardashian had been dating the rocker “for a couple months,” with a source exclusively saying at the time that their little ones are “very close.”

The insider added at the time: “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Barker got down on one knee in October. “Forever,” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram announcement last month. The following day she wrote, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

The Grammy nominee, who shares his teens with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, told his Instagram followers on Saturday, November 13, that it was his turn to marry Kardashian “next” after they attended a pair of friends’ nuptials.

While raising her children, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum hasn’t shied away from responding to the parenting police via social media.

“We all have our priorities,” Kardashian told a troll in August 2019 when she was called out for traveling instead of working. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

Kardashian also defended her family vacation to Finland during spring break, writing, “Traveling can be educational too.”