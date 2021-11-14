Ready to wed! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were on hand to celebrate a pair of friends’ nuptials, the musician couldn’t resist dreaming of their own wedding.

“Our turn next 🌹,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, commented on the Poosh founder’s Instagram post on Saturday, November 13.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, initially shared several snaps of the couple dressed up to attend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s wedding reception.

“Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip 🥂,” Kardashian captioned her post of the pair walking down a hallway, holding champagne flutes.

Following Kardashian’s sweet snaps, the “All the Small Things” musician reshared the images onto his Instagram Story, writing, “Love you more than anything @kourtneykardash.”

Huck, 38, is a close friend of the Kardashian family, and so the pair was joined by Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, and several of her sisters at the festivities. Her younger sister Kim Kardashian even gave a speech during the rehearsal dinner one night earlier, poking fun at her dating history.

“It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding,” the Selfish author, 41, told the grooms and their guests during the Friday, November 12, party. “I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.”

The KKW Beauty founder added, “When Simon asked me to speak, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself. So I don’t know what kind of advice he thinks I’m going to give to you guys tonight. … I know that this is gonna work. I know real love when I see it.”

Nearly one month earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that the Meet the Barkers alum proposed to the mom of three — she shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick — after less than one year of dating.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source exclusively told Us in October of the Barker’s Santa Barbara, California proposal. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Barker, who got down on bended knee surrounded by roses at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, made sure to intricately plan out the entire day, including asking the 65-year-old momager for her permission first.

“I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own,” Jenner recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month. “He did [ask for my permission], he’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait. … I think people at the hotel thought they were setting up for The Bachelorette or something.”

The Safely founder noted at the time, “Kourtney and Travis, they really are made for each other. They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly.”