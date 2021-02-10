Putting it all out there! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted having a romantic night out in Los Angeles.

Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, were seen grabbing a bite at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa on Tuesday, February 9, according to photos and video footage posted by E! News. The new couple, who wore black leather jackets, held hands as they sat across from each other. They also appeared to play a game of thumb war at their outdoor table.

Afterward, the duo were spotted driving off together with the businesswoman in the passenger’s seat.

Us Weekly confirmed on January 24 that the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer were officially together. A source told Us exclusively that the twosome “have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” noting that the musician has been “very smitten” with Kardashian for a while.

Kardashian and Barker were able to spend “a lot of time together” because of their children’s close bond, a second insider told Us.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. The pair dated on and off for 9 years before splitting for good in 2015.

Us exclusively revealed that the 37-year-old Talentless cofounder, who is currently linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin, is not bothered by Kardashian’s new romance. “Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” the source shared. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

The exes have worked to establish a strong coparenting bond and friendship, something that they both discussed together in a Poosh YouTube video in April 2019.

“I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together,” she explained at the time. “And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us. So, to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, like what else could you want.”

Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2008.

The former Playboy model — who also welcomed daughter Atiana, 21, with ex Oscar De La Hoya in 1999 — previously shared how the exes are coparenting their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going great! Travis has the kids right now,” she told HollywoodLife in April 2020. “I have my son with me and [Travis] has the two girls, and they’re kind of rotating.”