Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Cabo Family Trip: Photos

Cabo cuties! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are adorably vacationing in Cabo with their kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, gave a glimpse of the beach, while the drummer, 46, filmed his flight. The Blink-182 member’s son, Landon, 18, and his daughter, Alabama, 15, have also shared vacation pics.

The rocker shares his children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. As for Kardashian, the Poosh creator welcomed Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick before their 2015 split. The little ones joined in on the Mexico trip.

The vacation came one month after Barker proposed to Kardashian. Us Weekly confirmed in January that the couple were dating.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” a source exclusively told Us later that same month. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The insider added at the time: “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

While the pair are going to get married, Disick, 38, is in no “rush to settle down” after his ex’s engagement.

“Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about. He’s disconnected from a lot of friends and only has a few close friends in his inner circle,” an insider told Us earlier this month after he was spotted with Christina Burke and Hana Cross. “He’s mainly been spending a lot of time with his kids.”

The Flip It Like Disick star’s relationship with Kardashian is “strained,” but he is still “very close” with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner while filming the family’s upcoming Hulu show.

The Talentless creator had a strong coparenting relationship with Kourtney ahead of her relationship with Barker, but they did butt heads when he dated Sofia Richie and she dated Younes Bendjima in 2017.

“That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids,” the New York native said in an April 2019 YouTube video. “We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

Kardashian agreed at the time, saying, “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Barker’s time away from California with their kids.