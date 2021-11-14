Welcome to the family! Travis Barker was celebrated by the Kardashian-Jenner family on his Sunday, November 14, birthday — his first since getting engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Poosh founder, 42, shared a set of photos of her with her shirtless fiancé. “I f–king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” Kardashian captioned the snaps via Instagram.

Barker, who turned 46, was quick to respond. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU,” he commented.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian also chimed in on the tribute. “The cutest,” the 41-year-old added with three heart emojis. “Happy birthday Trav.”

The rocker shared images from his birthday with his fiancée, who he proposed to in October. Barker’s birthday started with some matcha tea alongside his love and later enjoyed a small cake.

He also discovered other members of Kourtney’s family sharing tributes to him on social media. Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, published a carousel of photos via Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!!” the momager, 66, captioned the snaps. “So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!!”

Barker was touched by his future mother-in-law’s message, commenting, “I love you Kris thank you ❤️🙏🏼.”

Kim also delivered a message via her Instagram Story. “Harry Birthday Trav! You’re an amazing person and I’m so happy you’re a part of our fam!” the KKW Beauty founder wrote.

The happy couple spent the night prior to Barker’s birthday celebrating a different duo. They attended PR executive and family friend Simon Huck‘s wedding to Phil Riportella. Kourtney shared photos of her and her beau in their black tie attire with the caption, “Going to the chapel.”

The Barker Wellness Co. founder replied, “Our turn next 🌹.”

The duo have yet to reveal their exact wedding plans after getting engaged on a California beach on October 17, but they aren’t shy about expressing their love for each other. “LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING,” the Blink-182 member wrote alongside Kourt’s photos on his Instagram Story.

Insiders have told Us Weekly repeatedly that the two are head over heels and very serious about their future together. In October, one source revealed the pair want another child. She shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick while Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” the insider said at the time. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”