Kourtney Kardashian Will ‘Never Apologize’ for Kissing Her Kids on the Lips

No shame in her game! Kourtney Kardashian sees nothing wrong with being compassionate with her three children.

In a Monday, March 9, Rose Inc. interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the model, 32, asked the Poosh creator, 40, what she will “never apologize for.”

“Kissing my kids on the lips,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice,” she added of mom-shaming. “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me. I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

Not only does the California native kiss her brood on the lips, but her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick does too.

“Best first kiss of the year,” the Talentless creator, 36, captioned a selfie with Penelope in January.

Kardashian was even criticized in 2017 for posting a picture of Mason and Penelope kissing each other on the lips. While she did not clap back at the parenting police, she slammed haters in October 2019 after bringing her children to Finland.

“It was spring break, but traveling can be educational too,” she wrote on Instagram after a social media troll asked whether her kids “go to school.”

Kardashian went on to write, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest. … As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”