She’s not a regular mom! Kim Kardashian just took her cool mom status to the next level.

The Selfish author, 39, posted an adorable TikTok video with daughter North West after revealing the 6-year-old has a private account on the social media platform. Three mirrored versions of Kardashian and her daughter danced side by side in the video, which the reality star shared to Instagram on Monday, January 17.

The sweet mother-daughter dance-off comes shortly after Kardashian hinted that she might soon make one of their private videos public during an interview earlier this month.

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the KKW Beauty founder explained to Entertainment Tonight on February 9. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

North has already started to take after her mother’s social media mastery at a young age. The eldest of Kardashian’s four kids with husband Kanye West hijacked her mom’s Instagram account in January to post videos of herself walking around the house and singing her own little songs. At one point in the video, Kardashian asked if she was “recording” in the background.

“North took my phone this morning and when I got it back I realized she figured out how to use IG,” the Skims creator wrote on her January Instagram Story after discovering her daughter’s videos. “She posted so many videos to ‘closest friends.'”

The youngest generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan seems destined to take over social media on their own someday. North’s cousin Mason, the oldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, made his debut on TikTok last month with his mom, 40, and YouTube star David Dobrik. After learning the ropes from the 23-year-old social media mogul, the 10-year-old continued to post some of his own videos of himself goofing off with friends and showing a sneak peek at his nightly routine.

Both Kim and Kourtney are adamant about making sure their kids’ childhoods are full of fun family memories. In an interview with Vogue Arabia in September 2019, Kim explained that her upbringing had an influence on the type of parent she’s become.

“I often reflect on the amazing childhood I had, and I want [my kids] to always be able to look back and say, ‘I had the most awesome life. My parents gave me all of the tools to be great and happy in life. They were fun, good, awesome parents and they were always there,'” she said at the time.