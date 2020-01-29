Social media star! Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter, North, took over her mom’s Instagram account on Tuesday, January 28.

“North took my phone this morning and when I got it back I realized she figured out how to use IG,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote on her Instagram Story. “She posted so many videos to ‘closest friends.’”

The reality star, who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, with her husband, Kanye West, went on to share some of the footage of her eldest. North walked through her house in the video with a Hello Kitty filter on her face, singing about “memories.” After entering the garage, she got into the back seat of a car where the KKW Beauty creator could be heard asking if she was “recording.”

This isn’t the first time that North has shown that she’s following in her dad’s musical footsteps. In May, she and Kardashian recreated Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” music video complete with cowboy hats, a ukulele and awesome dance moves. The Selfish author wrote alongside the footage: “What we do on maternity leave. Directed and Choreographed by North.”

The little one is actually a lot like the rapper, 42, Kardashian revealed four months later in a Vogue Arabia interview. After calling North West’s twin, she explained, “She is so creative, expressive and has so much of [his] personality.”

As for Saint, the little one is more like his mom. “Chi[cago], it’s still too early to say,” the E! personality added in September. “She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

The makeup mogul went on to say that she hopes her brood has a childhood to remember. “I think about this all the time,” she told the outlet. “I often reflect on the amazing childhood I had, and I want them to always be able to look back and say, ‘I had the most awesome life. My parents gave me all of the tools to be great and happy in life. They were fun, good, awesome parents and they were always there.’”