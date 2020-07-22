TikTok celebrates creativity and so does American Eagle. As part of the fashion retailer’s AExME Back to School 2020 campaign, it plugged talented young people to represent the brand’s new fall offerings.

Addison Rae is the star of the community-focused campaign. The TikTok sensation leads the creative video, showcasing the brand’s new stretchy Women’s Dream Jeans, which are dance challenge-approved, of course.

“I have been wearing American Eagle jeans for as long as I can remember, so being a part of the back to school campaign felt authentic to my real style,” said the Louisiana native in a statement. “AE understands what my generation wants, and I love how the brand empowers kids to express themselves, which for me is through music and dance.”

“My personal style ranges from very extra to super casual,” the dancer told Us Weekly exclusively. “When getting dressed, I usually look to wear something comfortable, but different — something that catches people’s eye.”

Rae’s fans are so dedicated that they’re heading to malls to get a look at her campaign in real life. “Omw to American eagle just so I can see ur face,” one of her followers tweeted. Another wrote, “Literally went to American Eagle yesterday so I could see the huge poster of Addison Rae I’m so proud of her.”

But AE shoppers don’t actually have to head to the mall to experience the campaign video because it’s live on social media and American Eagle’s website for all to see. In addition to Rae and her contagious smile, the video features dancers from all across the country: Donyea Martin, Hannah Hawkins, Irene Luna, Jevohn Gentry, Makayla London and Sumi Oshima.

For the campaign, they all donned a pair of Women’s Dream Jeans or Men’s Airflex+ Athletic Fit Jeans. Naturally, they paired their denim with on-trend tops from the brand, including ’90s-inspired pieces and street style-influenced options.

The coolest part about the new AExME campaign is that these social media users really had to put their content-creating skills to the test. Everything you see was directed, shot and produced virtually via Zoom to keep everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the photos, which were shot in the stars’ homes and the creative footage, set to the song “Boa Noite” by Tropkillaz.

Since there are usually makeup and hair artists on set, the stars received virtual guidance from beauty expert Allie Smith, who helped them perfect their glam before creating content from home.

Now if you’ll excuse Us, we’ll be attempting to master our fashion and dancing game like one of these cool kids.

