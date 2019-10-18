5 Reasons Why TikTok Is the Viral Social Media App You Need to Be On





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Videos go viral seemingly every day, but recently, a large chunk of them have been coming straight from a single source: TikTok. The wildly popular micro-vlogging app is all the rage these days, as people from all over the world immerse themselves in the platform both to consume and create content.

Memes like “Here’s The *tap* *tap* Tea” and the “Microwave Challenge” were all birthed on TikTok, and there’s plenty more where they came from.

As it’s rapidly climbing the ranks of popular social media, you might be wondering what it is that makes TikTok tick (pun intended). Is it because it offers an almost endless stream of memes? Is it because it’s the new source for social media superstars? Is it because it can skyrocket you to internet fame, even for just a little while?

Maybe it’s all of those, but here’s precisely why you should ride the TikTok trend, and stat:

You can get your creative juices flowing.

The thing about Tik Tok is that it gives you the unfettered freedom to create anything and everything under the sun. And that’s not even an exaggeration.

Thought of something funny that you think has the potential to be the next “it” meme? TikTok it away. Want to show off your singing skills? Post some of your covers and expect to gain a newer, bigger audience. Want people to find out how well you dance? You know what to do — record yourself, upload it on the app, and wait for the love to roll in.

TikTok is a space that encourages creativity and a place where you can feel free to show off what you got, no matter how ridiculous you think it is. There’s always bound to be an audience waiting for you.

You can get inspiration.

And, if you think your internal creative pool has been depleted, you can also use TikTok to get some inspiration from anyone and everything. Considering there are hundreds, if not thousands of niches and mini-communities deep within the platform, you can explore each one to get inspiration.

Consume snippets of people completing DIY projects. Watch home cooks and chefs concoct mouthwatering meals. Listen to original songs written by aspiring musicians. Binge dance covers that would make you want to create your own choreography. Watch whatever you want, and it’s almost guaranteed that the creative spark you thought you lost will be ignited once again.

It’s fertile ground for memes.

As already mentioned, memes are TikTok’s middle name, if it had one. When you’ve had a bad day or are just bored out of your wits, just scroll through the app and you’ll surely come across a ton of videos that would make you laugh your socks off.

Whether it’s another viral dance challenge, mind-blowing magic tricks, or pets dancing to “Mr. Sandman”, TikTok is fertile ground for hilarious memes.

You can be part of a wonderful community.

One of the best things about TikTok is that it’s a massive community where everyone is your friend. And then there are sub-communities where you can find people you have common interests, with whom you can connect and share content.

You don’t even have to feel like you’re going to get judged for the content you produce. They’re creating the same type of content as you, and moving within the same circle as you, so you’re all like one big family.

TikTok is partnering with Tilly’s

Being the birthplace for many of today’s biggest trends and memes, it makes sense that TikTok would collaborate with the equally on-trend brand Tilly’s. With the Internet buzzing with talk about aliens, colonizing Mars, and UFOs, the two brands are releasing limited edition merch which you can wear when you welcome our extraterrestrial friends with open arms.

There will be multiple designs available so everyone can look out of this world, literally. Based on the most popular memes as of late, the shirts correspond to trends we can’t get enough of: e-girl alien, microwave challenge alien, and e-girl alien undershot tees.

Want to meet aliens in style? Head on over to Tilly’s to find out how you can get your hands on the exclusive shirts. And, if you haven’t already, make sure to download TikTok yourself so you can get in on all the latest and greatest content.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!