Awkward encounter? Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Friday, August 28, and almost bumped into his ex Sofia Richie.

The Talentless cofounder, 37, and Kardashian, 41, arrived at Nobu Malibu on Friday, August 28, just minutes after the model, 23, left the establishment with friends.

The Poosh founder was dressed casually in a green shirt and pants while Disick wore a Hawaiian shirt and jeans. The pair — who ended their nearly nine-year relationship in 2015 — share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Disick and Richie split after three years following the Flip It Like Disick star’s brief stint in rehab to work through his past traumas. The duo reunited in July, but they called it quits for a second time earlier this month.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia, at 21 years old, is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

Disick’s flirtatious relationship with Kardashian also became an issue for Richie, who was bothered “to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly.”

A second source told Us on Friday that the New York native’s friendship with the mother of his three children bothered Richie.

“Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” the insider said. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

Although Richie took issue with Disick and Kardashian’s close relationship, a source told Us in May that the coparents have an unbreakable bond.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider said at the time. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Scroll down to see photos of Disick and Kardashian’s outing.