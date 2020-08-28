Keeping her distance. Kylie Jenner decided not to attend Sofia Richie‘s 22nd birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in the wake of her split from Scott Disick.

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends, but Kylie decided to stay back and not go on Sofia’s birthday trip to avoid any awkwardness,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — isn’t bothered by her sister’s friendship with Richie.

“Kourtney isn’t upset by Kylie and Sofia’s friendship and wouldn’t tell Kylie what to do, but the Kardashians are extremely loyal to each other and Kylie felt she was better off staying behind,” the source says.

The insider explains that Disick, 37, “has a big hold on the family” and would have “been bothered more than Kourtney if Kylie were to have gone.”

The Talentless cofounder and Richie initially split in May following Disick’s brief stint in rehab to address the emotional trauma left from losing both his parents. Two months later, they rekindled their romance but decided to focus on having “a life separate from each other.” Us confirmed earlier this month that the pair had officially called it quits on their relationship after nearly three years.

A source told Us at the time that the duo’s “15-year age difference” played a role in their split. Disick’s flirtatious behavior toward Kardashian, 41, also was a problem for Richie.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” a second insider said. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

However, Richie’s friendship with Jenner, 23, isn’t dependent on her relationship status with the Flip It Like Disick star. A source told Us in May that the pals’ bond is still going strong.

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott,” the insider said at the time. “They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn’t done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardized.”

Although Jenner missed out on Richie’s birthday festivities, the model still had a great time celebrating another year around the sun. A source told Us on Tuesday, August 25, that Richie is focused on staying positive as she starts the next chapter in her life.

“Her friends and family have been surrounding her with so much love and support, especially for her birthday, so that’s been a nice distraction for her,” the insider said.