A rock-solid friendship. Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner are still close despite the model ending her relationship with Scott Disick.

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn’t done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardized.”

A source told Us in July 2019 that Richie, 21, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, had developed a close bond years before Disick, 37, came into the picture.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” the insider said at the time. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, May 27, that Richie and the Flip It Like Disick star had ended their relationship after nearly three years. The pair began dating in 2017 and faced some challenges when the Tommy Hilfiger model clashed with Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who is also the half-sister of Jenner.

The Poosh founder, 41, was upset when Disick introduced Richie to their three children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, as chronicled in a September 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, Richie and Kardashian mended their relationship, which made Jenner feel “more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again,” a source told Us in July 2019.

The Talentless founder and Richie’s split came in the wake of Disick’s brief stay at a treatment center to address “past traumas” including the death of his parents. The E! personality was encouraged by Richie to enter the Colorado facility in April, but he checked out on May 4 just hours after a photo of him on the premises leaked online.

Although Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter is a single woman, an insider tells Us that she’s not looking to jump into a new relationship right away.

“Sofia isn’t interested in or open to dating anyone new right now,” the source explains. “She still wants to be there for Scott through his difficulties in a way that works for her and doesn’t want to leave him high and dry, but she also knows she can’t be part of a bad situation and any family drama.”