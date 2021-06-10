Having her back! When it comes to Irina Shayk dating Kanye West, Bradley Cooper has nothing but good wishes for his former girlfriend.

“Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after news of the model’s romance with the musician broke.

Cooper, 46, and Shayk, 35, started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine, 3, in March 2017. The couple split in June 2019 but have stayed in each other’s lives as they prioritize being parents and working on their friendship.

“Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other,” the insider added.

Us exclusively confirmed on Wednesday, June 9, that the model is dating West, 44. Photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday showed the twosome spending time together in France for the rapper’s birthday, four months after his split from Kim Kardashian.

“Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second source revealed to Us. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

But Shayk’s new romance doesn’t interfere with her relationship with Cooper. A source previously told Us that the exes found their new normal and they always put their daughter first.

“They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends,” an insider told Us in February. “Bradley’s focus is and has been his daughter and his mom, [Gloria Campano], whom he adores. They will always be his No. 1s. Irina’s focus, of course, is her daughter and then any modeling work she has going on.”

While the Russia native prefers to keep her love life quiet, she has opened up about her thoughts on marriage since her split from Cooper.

“Everyone looks at it differently,” she said in her cover story for the Harper’s Bazaar Summer Digital Issue in July 2019. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

Kardashian, 40, for her part, also approves of West’s new romance because of how Shayk handled her public split from the A Star Is Born actor.

“Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” an insider recently explained to Us.

With reporting by Diana Cooper