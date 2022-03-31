Bumping along! One day after revealing her pregnancy news, Hilaria Baldwin gave the first glimpse of her baby bump.

The Living Clearly Method author, 38, posted an Instagram Story photo from her couch on Wednesday, March 29, showing her budding belly’s progress in a denim jumpsuit. The Massachusetts native was all smiles sitting with Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 3, in the social media upload.

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, who also shares Rafael, 6, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, with husband Alec Baldwin, went on to share another photo of her eldest son touching her stomach. “They are so excited,” the expectant star wrote.

On Tuesday, March 29, the former yoga instructor showed her children’s adorable response to her pregnancy news, calling them all “super excited.”

The pregnant star gushed, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. … Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The New York University grad subsequently thanked her Instagram followers for their “sweet words and kind wishes,” adding, “So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired and happy. Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us.”

The Yoga Vida cofounder previously joked in June 2021 that she was open to baby No. 7 — before telling her Instagram followers that she was only messing around.

“I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” Hilaria wrote at the time. “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”

She and the actor, 63, wed in June 2012 in New York, and the 30 Rock alum is also the father of 26-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria and the model are “just like girlfriends,” the wellness guru exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020, adding, “I have been so lucky to have an amazing dynamic with her. I never tried to be her mom. I think that’s really important. First of all, I’m 11 years older than her. I met her when she was 15 years old. … Sometimes she calls me for advice. Sometimes I call her for advice. And so we’ve never had one bad moment our entire relationship.”

