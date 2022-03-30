Ready for round seven! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are thrilled about their upcoming arrival, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The Baldwins are so overjoyed with the news,” the insider says. “Every new baby strengthens the bond in the family. Hilaria loves being a mom and loves the big family her and Alec have raised.”

The source notes that Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, “love having so many siblings to play with and are excited for the new addition.”

The Living Clearly Method author, 38, announced on Tuesday, March 29, that she is expecting “surprise” baby No. 7, Alec’s eighth. (The 63-year-old actor shares daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the former yoga instructor told her Instagram followers. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost went on to write that she “missed” being on social media amid her recent hiatus, concluding, “I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Alec shared the same footage of his and Hilaria’s kids reacting to the news, simply captioning the upload, “A repost from my wife.”

He and the New York University grad, who wed in June 2012 in New York, most recently welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate in February 2021.

The infant’s arrival came five months after Eduardo’s September 2020 birth, surprising fans. “The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister,” Hilaria explained via Instagram at the time. “We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much.”

In June 2021, the Yoga Vida cocreator joked about expanding their family. “I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” she wrote via Instagram at the time before telling her followers not to worry. “I’m kidding.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

