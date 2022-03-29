An even bigger brood! Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh baby together, his eighth.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, captioned a Tuesday, March 29, Instagram video. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

In the footage, the former yoga instructor and the 63-year-old actor told their children — Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 12 months — the baby news.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids,” the Massachusetts native went on to write. “As you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The Emmy winner was previously married to Kim Basinger, welcoming daughter Ireland, now 26, in 1995. The New York native moved on with Hilaria following his 2002 divorce from the 68-year-old actress.

The pair started growing their family in 2013 when Carmen arrived, followed by Rafael two years later. Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo were born in 2016, 2018 and 2020, respectively.

In March 2021, the duo revealed they secretly welcomed baby No. 6 via surrogate.

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much.”

Three months later, the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost joked about expanding her and the 30 Rock alum’s family further.

“I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” the New York University grad captioned a breast-feeding photo via Instagram Stories. “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”

