An even bigger brood! Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together, his seventh.

“7,” the fitness guru, 37, captioned a Monday, March 1, social media upload. The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost held a newborn in her lap in the sweet shot while Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months, crowded around her.

The former yoga instructor went on to share a video of the giggling little one on her Instagram Story.

She and Alec, 62, tied the knot in June 2012 in New York and started growing their family the following year. The actor previously welcomed daughter Ireland, now 25, in 1995 with his then-wife, Kim Basinger.

In April 2020, the Living Clearly Method creator exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t opposed to expanding their family. “At this point, who knows?” the then-pregnant star said at the time. “I don’t know. I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows?”

Hilaria added that she was done trying to predict her future family size, explaining, “I’m always wrong.”

Eight months later, the Yoga Vida creator found herself under fire for allegedly lying about her heritage and faking her Spanish accent. Hilaria denied the cultural appropriation accusations in December 2020, writing via Instagram: “Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up? This has been a part of my whole life. And I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”

A source exclusively told Us later that same month that the Boston native was “completely upset,” adding, “This has been such a nightmare for her. … The part that’s extremely frustrating to her is the contention that she lied when that is just not the case.”

After a brief social media break, Hilaria returned to Instagram on February 5. “I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” she wrote at the time. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”