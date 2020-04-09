Never say never! Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child — and wouldn’t be opposed to adding another baby to their brood after she gives birth.

“At this point, who knows?” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively when asked about expanding her family. “I don’t know. I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows?”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost is done making predictions about her family size, saying, “I’m always wrong.”

The fitness guru announced on Monday, April 6, that she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 62, are expecting baby No. 5 after previously suffering two miscarriages within one year.

“Sound up,” the Spain native captioned Instagram footage of her baby-to-be’s heartbeat at the time. “I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The former yoga instructor and Alec already share Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months.

Hilaria is currently social distancing with her “pack” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s amazing because they’ve got built-in playdates all the time, and they’re so close right now,” she gushes to Us. “Sometimes they fight for sure, but right now I’ve never seen them closer because this is like their classroom [and] these are their buddies.”

The couple, who wed in June 2012, have been intentional about the way they talk to Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo about COVID-19.

“They know that it’s a virus, and they know that it’s called corona,” Hilaria explained to Us exclusively last month. “They know that that’s why they’re not going to school and can’t have playdates and can’t go and live [their] normal lives, and [why] we’re staying at home. [They know] it is because we’re being really safe and that Mommy and Daddy are gonna make as best decisions that we can to make sure that they’re safe, we’re safe and everything’s gonna be OK.”

