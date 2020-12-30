Clearing the air. Hilaria Baldwin isn’t backing down amid backlash over her rumored appropriation of Spanish culture.

The 36-year-old wellness guru recently came under fire on social media after a Twitter user exposed her alleged “decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” Baldwin was born in Boston to parents David L. Thomas Jr. and Dr. Kathryn Hayward, and until roughly 2009, was known as Hillary Hayward-Thomas. She married Alec Baldwin in June 2012, and the pair share five children.

After previously defending herself on social media, Hilaria sat down for an in-depth interview with The New York Times, published on Wednesday, December 30, to share her side of the story.

“Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused — and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me,” she said, claiming that it was “very disappointing” to see such misconceptions about her lived experience. “One of the most important places to start is this idea of boundaries.”

Despite making headlines for her supposed “fake identity,” Hilaria thinks she’s been “very clear” about her background. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain,” she explained. “I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Two days prior, the 62-year-old Emmy winner shut down trolls who continued to question his wife’s name change and heritage, posting a Mark Twain quote about lying on his Instagram. “Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts,” Alec replied to one nasty comment. “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

He later told a separate user, “Go f—k yourself.”

Though the couple don’t see any grey area in Hilaria’s story, her former competitive dance partner isn’t as convinced.

“The whole ‘Hilaria’ thing is hilarious to me,” Alexander Rechits, who danced with Hilaria from 2006 to 2009, told The New York Times. “I understand why she did it. It was always her desire to be considered Spanish. She had roots in Spain, her brother lived there, she visited there a lot. But Hillary is a very good strong name, so why would you change that when you were born here and you weren’t born in Spain?”

Rechits teased: “I have a lot of nicknames in Russian. But I’m still Alexander everywhere I go.”

Scroll down for all the biggest revelations from Hilaria’s interview.