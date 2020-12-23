Plot twist. Hilaria Baldwin was bashed by body-shamers after Amy Schumer reposted her postpartum photo on Monday, December 21 — and the fitness guru is clapping back.

“Love a good joke — don’t think this should have been such a big deal,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, captioned a Tuesday, December 22, Instagram video. “I’m still 50/50 on whether I should respond, but as we see, I decided to. I’m an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity, which, let’s all remember, includes everyone.”

In the footage, the Spain native said that many Instagram users claimed that “moms don’t look like” she does, noting, “Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity. I do look a certain way. This is what I look like. I come from smaller people. I have been a fitness person my entire life. There you go. Period, end of story.”

Schumer, 39, had jokingly pretended that Baldwin’s lingerie photo with her youngest son, Eduardo, 3 months, was herself and her 19-month-old son, Gene. “Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season,” she captioned the repost. “Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

The comedian has since deleted the social media upload and commented that she was “sorry” on Baldwin’s Tuesday video.

The former yoga instructor, who is also the mother of Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2, replied, “Girl, don’t even apologize! You always make me laugh. My only intentions were to address some of the not-so-namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don’t need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo.”

Baldwin previously defended her post-baby body in October, one month after giving birth to Eduardo. “I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love,” she captioned Instagram mirror selfies at the time. “One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. … Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure.”