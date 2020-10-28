Standing her ground! Hilaria Baldwin has defended herself against Instagram trolls while raising her and Alec Baldwin’s kids.

The Living Clearly Method author wed the actor in June 2012, and Alec was already the father of daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The former yoga instructor has an “amazing dynamic” with her stepdaughter, she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020. “I never tried to be her mom,” Hilaria explained at the time. “I think that’s really important. We are just like girlfriends. Sometimes she calls me for advice. Sometimes I call her for advice. We’ve never had one bad moment our entire relationship. I think it’s a lot of me respecting boundaries.”

The Spain native added, “I say it to her all the time, that she’s just as important as my kids that I birthed. I think that’s very important as she went from being an only child for a really long time to all of a sudden having one of five.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost started her family with Alec in 2013 when their daughter, Carmen, arrived. The couple went on to welcome sons Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.

While raising their five kids, Hilaria is teaching the little ones to outgrow “bad behavior.” She exclusively explained to Us in August 2020: “You want to be inside the situation and be present for them, but you want to be outside enough to give them the perspective of what’s really going on. My goal is not to deal with my ego [or] force the: ‘I’m so angry at you right now.’ … You have to give them a little bit of space.”

The fitness guru went on to call her kids a “good team,” telling Us, “Anytime there is conflict, you’re never allowed to hurt anyone and you have to use your words. You can’t use mean words. You have to learn at a very young age to be a good problem solver.”

