Words of wisdom! Hilaria Baldwin shared her parenting tactics for correcting her and Alec Baldwin’s four children’s behavior.

“You want to be inside the situation and be present for them, but you want to be outside enough to give them the perspective of what’s really going on,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 4, while promoting her partnership with Osmo’s educational games. “My goal is not to deal with my ego [or] force the: ‘I’m so angry at you right now.’ My goal is to have them outgrow bad behavior … the hitting, the name-calling, the spitting.”

The fitness guru’s brood have “tried all of it,” she told Us, describing a specific example about her youngest son. After Romeo, 2, tried hitting Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, and Leonardo, 3, with a “gigantic stick” at the beach, Hilaria took it away and the toddler threw a tantrum.

“My husband was alarmed at the moment because he was just like, ‘He’s going to hurt himself,’” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost recalled. “I was just like, ‘There’s sand. He’s not going hurt himself.’ You have to give them a little bit of space. And then, when he’s ready, give him a hug and then distract him.”

The former yoga instructor announced in April that she and the actor, 62, are expecting their fifth child together. While the pregnant star’s four children await their younger sibling, they maintain a “pretty good sibling dynamic.”

Hilaria explained exclusively to Us in March that Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo are “a good team,” adding, “[Alec and I] have that written on our wedding rings in Spanish that we’re a good team. Anytime there is conflict, you’re never allowed to hurt anyone and you have to use your words. You can’t use mean words. You have to learn at a very young age to be a good problem solver. I feel like if parents can teach our kids how to be good problem solvers, they’ll be better equipped as they get older.”

The Spain native is also teaching her kids to have “a healthy relationship with technology” with Osmo’s help. “[They can use] technology for a particular purpose,” Hilaria explained on Tuesday. “That purpose might be, ‘I’m doing my school. I am calling my [grandma] over in Spain. I am doing lots of things around the house.'”

With reporting by Travis Cronin