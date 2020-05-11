Bumping along! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin has been showing off her budding belly since announcing in April that she and Alec Baldwin are expecting baby No. 5.

“Sound up. I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the Living Clearly Method author captioned an Instagram video of her baby-to-be’s heartbeat at the time. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost already shares four children with the Saturday Night Live star — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo.

Prior to her April pregnancy announcement, the former yoga instructor suffered two miscarriages within one year.

“We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this,” the fitness guru wrote via Instagram in November 2019 following the second pregnancy loss. “I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Hilaria knew “right away” that she was pregnant this time around, she told Us Weekly exclusively in April.

“I was like, ‘I feel stupid,’” the pregnant star explained at the time. “That’s my first [hint]. I’m somebody that is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can [do] that, [but] I become a disaster. I bump into things.”

The Spain native went on to say, “I actually then started taking tests every other day, even though I knew it wouldn’t be positive yet. About 10 days after I thought I got pregnant, it turned positive and I was like, ‘OK, there you go.’”

Keep scrolling to see Hilaria’s baby bump pics throughout her pregnancy, from workouts to mirror selfies.