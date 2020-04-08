Growing her family! Days after Hilaria Baldwin announced that she is expecting her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s fifth child, she’s giving an inside look into her pregnancy.

“I knew I was pregnant right away because I was like, ‘I feel stupid,’” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “That’s my first [hint]. I’m somebody that is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can [do] that, [but] I become a disaster. I bump into things.”

In fact, the fitness guru realized she’s expecting when she got into a minor accident, scraping her car on the side of the garage.

“I actually then started taking tests every other day, even though I knew it wouldn’t be positive yet,” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost tells Us. “About 10 days after I thought I got pregnant, it turned positive and I was like, ‘OK, there you go.’”

Hilaria announced on Monday, April 6, that she is pregnant, writing via Instagram: “I don’t have the words to express how this [heartbeat] sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The Spain native’s news came nearly five months after she announced her second miscarriage within a year. Now, she is “due in September” and “eating everybody’s food,” she tells Us, from “leftover cold cuts [to] a handful of kale with a blob of hummus on it.”

The former yoga instructor hasn’t had any pregnancy cravings, though, admitting to Us that she’s “not fun like that.” Hilaria explains, “My husband, like, really wants me to have pregnancy cravings because he wants to be like that guy that gets [up] and buys something in the middle of the night.”

For now, Hilaria is avoiding anything that makes her nauseous while she battles morning sickness and feeling “heavier and bigger by the day.”

She and the actor, 62, already share Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months, and their eldest is “really, really excited” about getting another sibling. As for Carmen’s brothers, Hilaria says, “They’re just like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

With reporting by Carly Sloane