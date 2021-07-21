Proud mom of six. Hilaria Baldwin clarified that her kids are her own in the wake of Instagram trolls’ comments.

“I know, I know, sleuths,” the Living Clearly Method author, 37, wrote on her Wednesday, July 21, Instagram Story, alongside a photo of herself and 4-month-old daughter Lucia. “My skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas.”

The former yoga instructor, who shares Carmen, 7, Leonardo, 6, Rafael, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 10 months, and Lucia with Alec Baldwin, concluded, “I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

The Boston native and the Saturday Night Live alum, 63, welcomed their youngest child in February via surrogate. Lucia arrived five months after Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo, and the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost reflected on the experience via Instagram.

“Two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them,” the Yoga Vida creator captioned a photo of the siblings in March after opening up about her previous miscarriage. “Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much.”

The sweet social media upload came shortly after Hilaria returned to Instagram following a December 2020 social media hiatus. She took a step back following allegations that she lied about her heritage and used a fake Spanish accent.

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” Hilaria told her Instagram followers when she returned to the app in February. “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”

Hilaria defended her “fluid” cultural identity earlier this month. “You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you,” she wrote via Instagram, noting that she may not “ever quite fit in.”