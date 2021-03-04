The sweetest siblings! Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her and Alec Baldwin’s journey to their “special” babies Eduardo and Lucia.

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude,” the Living Clearly Method author, 37, captioned a Thursday, March 4, Instagram photo of her 5-month-old son and his newborn sister. “The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at four months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.”

The fitness guru went on to write that Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2, were “brave during [a] time of tremendous grief,” explaining, “They held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are, and their wisdom has guided us.”

The Boston native, who gave birth to Eduardo in September 2020 and welcomed Lucia via surrogate five months later, concluded, “Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much.”

In the social media upload, the infant slept beside her brother with a smile while Eduardo looked up at the camera.

Hilaria and Alec, 62, told their Instagram followers on Monday, March 1, that they had welcomed their sixth child together. (The Saturday Night Live alum is also the father of Ireland, 25, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.)

The former yoga instructor revealed their baby girl’s name the following day, writing via Instagram: “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 that her eldest daughter wanted a baby sister. “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?’” Hilaria said at the time. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.”

When the Yoga Vida creator suffered a pregnancy loss the previous year, she told Carmen that she and Alec would “try very hard” to give her another sibling.