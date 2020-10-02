Keeping her options open! Hilaria Baldwin isn’t opposed to having more children with Alec Baldwin after welcoming their fifth child together.

“Maybe,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 1, when asked about expanding her family. “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost welcomed Eduardo in September. The infant joined Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo 2, as well as Alec’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, 24.

So far, Hilaria’s youngest is “pretty peaceful,” she told Us. “I think when you’re the fifth child, you have to go with the flow. … He’s a good baby.”

She and the Saturday Night Live star, 62, are getting “very little sleep” with their newborn, Hilaria added. “I’m so grateful and happy that … all of my little complaints don’t add up to how amazing it is, but it’s a lot. School started literally at the same time he was born and we’re still doing homeschool.”

As for Alec, the Golden Globe winner is “used to” the chaos of their full house. Besides wanting to go back to work, the 30 Rock alum “is fine,” Hilaria told Us on Thursday.

“The baby sleeps in the room, so he’s privy to all the times that I wake up, yet I’ve never asked him to do anything,” the Spain native explained. “I’ll go down and feed the dogs and make my coffee, and I’ll have him hold the baby for, like, seven minutes when the baby starts screaming because he realizes I’ve left them too far away from its food source. Alec has a very cushy life with me as a mommy because I’m not asking him to do anything.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy last month and shared the special meaning behind his moniker via Instagram at the time. “His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light,’” Hilaria captioned a sweet shot of Eduardo.

With reporting by Carly Sloane