Welcome to the world! Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have named their baby girl Lucia.

“We are so in love with our daughter Lucia,” the Living Clearly Method author, 37, captioned a Tuesday, March 2, Instagram photo of the infant sleeping in a pink onesie and matching blanket. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

The fitness guru announced her and the actor’s surprise arrival on Monday, March 1. The “Mom Brains” podcast cohost posed for a pic in bed with Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 5 months, and Lucia, writing, “7.”

Alec, 62, who is also the father of daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife KIm Basinger, added in a post of his own: “Mi vida.”

Hilaria removed the comment capability from her recent posts, but her husband clapped back at trolls bashing his social media upload. “Shut the f–k up,” the Saturday Night Live alum told one hater who questioned how the couple welcomed two children months apart. “Mind your own business.”

When another Instagram user brought up the backlash that Hilaria received in December 2020 for allegedly faking her Spanish heritage and accent, Alec said that haters weren’t “very smart.”

The New York native wrote, “Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world.”

He and the former yoga instructor previously welcomed Eduardo in September 2020. While Hilaria was pregnant with her youngest son, she exclusively told Us Weekly about her future family plans.

“At this point, who knows?” the Yoga Vida creator said in April 2020 when asked about having more kids. “I don’t know. I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows? … I’m always wrong.”

In October 2020, Hilaria exclusively told Us that she “maybe” would expand her family. “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.”

The Boston native added that she gets “very little sleep” with her little one at home — but is “used to” having a chaotic household. Hilaria explained, “I’m so grateful and happy that … all of my little complaints don’t add up to how amazing it is, but it’s a lot. School started literally at the same time he was born and we’re still doing homeschool.”