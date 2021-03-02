Not here for the hate! Alec Baldwin clapped back at Instagram trolls after he and wife Hilaria Baldwin announced the surprise arrival of their sixth child together.

“Mi vida,” the actor, 62, captioned a Monday, March 1, Instagram photo, which translates to, “My life.” The social media upload showed the fitness guru, 37, in bed with Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 5 months, and a newborn baby girl. (Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

When an Instagram user wrote that her “first response” to the photo was “Yikes,” the Saturday Night Live alum replied, “I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the f–k up. That’s it.”

Another hater wrote, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate, just say that. If the baby was adopted, just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife, just say that. If you don’t want to say anything — why don’t you both constantly stop posting. Raise your kids in private.”

Alec told this user to “shut the f–k up” as well, adding, “Mind your own business.” He went on to call trolls “not very smart.”

The New York native’s wife found herself under fire in December 2020 for allegedly lying about her heritage and faking her Spanish accent. The accusations made Hilaria “completely upset,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“This has been such a nightmare for her,” the insider added. “The part that’s extremely frustrating to her is the contention that she lied when that is just not the case.”

Alec defended the Boston native at the time in an Instagram video. “There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous,” the Golden Globe winner told his followers. “You have to consider the source.”

The former yoga instructor went on to take an Instagram break, returning in February. “I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” the Living Clearly Method author wrote at the time. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”