Baldwinito No. 6! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their daughter Lucia via surrogate, Us Weekly confirms.

The fitness guru, 37, announced on Monday, March 1, that their baby girl had joined the family. “7,” she captioned her Instagram reveal, referencing Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, Ireland, 25, as well as their brood — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 5 months, and Lucia.

The actor, 62, posted the same family photo at the time, writing, “Mi vida.” The caption translates to “my life.”

He and the Living Clearly Method author tied the knot in June 2012 in New York and started growing their family the following year. The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost gave birth to her eldest daughter in 2013, followed by sons in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Between Romeo and Eduardo’s arrivals, Hilaria suffered two miscarriages. In April 2019, the Boston native announced via Instagram that she was “most likely” suffering a pregnancy loss. She confirmed later that same week that she had miscarried.

In September 2019, the former yoga instructor experienced another loss. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at four months,” Hilaria captioned an Instagram video with Carmen at the time. “We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. … I told Carmen that this baby isn’t going to come after all, but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

After welcoming Eduardo, the Yoga Vida creator exclusively told Us that she would “maybe” consider expanding her family further.

“My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?’” Hilaria explained in October 2020. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.”

Alec has a “very cushy life” with their full house, she went on to tell Us at the time. “The baby sleeps in the room, so he’s privy to all the times that I wake up, yet I’ve never asked him to do anything. I’ll go down and feed the dogs and make my coffee, and I’ll have him hold the baby for, like, seven minutes when the baby starts screaming because he realizes I’ve left them too far away from its food source.”