Pushing for body positivity! Hilaria Baldwin clapped back at comments that she should “hide” her postpartum body.

The Living Clearly Method author posted a Monday, October 26, Instagram video in her underwear, writing, “The most important part of this video isn’t the whole how recently I had a baby thing and whether you think I’m too this or that, it’s not about my underwear and it’s not about my skin or the fact that I’m exhausted and have no interest in makeup. It’s all about the fact that I lay on my back while my friend shoved my belly piercing back in while I clenched my teeth. I’m 36, five kids [in] and still keeping it.”

When an Instagram user asked the former yoga instructor “why” she took the photo without pants, the Spain native replied, “Because I have an almost 7-week-old, and I’m too tired to put [them] on right now.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, who shares Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 1 month, with Alec Baldwin, went on to repost a comment calling out her lack of “empathy” in posting the social media upload. “I think you’re showing off, and it’s just not inclusive,” the troll explained.

Hilaria clapped back, “Having empathy does not mean not being oneself. I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love. One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. … Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure.”

The fitness guru gave birth to her and the actor’s youngest child in September and posted a photo of her postpartum body the following day.

“A day and a half … and a baby later,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram last month. “On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home. Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do. I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely and to feel ready for me to return to me … step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time.”

Victorious’ Daniella Monet called the social media upload “incredible,” while Tori Spelling wrote, “Congratulations beautiful mom warrior.”